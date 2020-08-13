Willie Jackson

JACKSON, Sr., Deacon Willie L. Deacon Willie L. Jackson, Sr., a native of Lafayette, Chambers County, Alabama was born to Charlie W. and Julia Miller Jackson on June 8th, 1922. At the age of 23, he was drafted and served in World War II. He fought in the "Battle of the Bulge" which was the most dangerous battle of the war. It was at that time that he prayed and asked the Lord that if he survived and made it back stateside that he would serve him the balance of his days and he did just that! Upon his return, he married his loving wife of 75 years, Benzia White Jackson on September 10, 1945 and began their journey with Christ. In 1954, he moved his family to Atlanta and joined the Historic Mount Zion Second Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Emory R. Searcy, Sr. There he served as a member of the Sunday School, Chairman of the Deacon Board, and Ward 3 for many years. Deacon Jackson worked tirelessly in the Atlanta Missionary Baptist Association as its Treasurer from 1971-2011. He is a retired teamster and truck driver having worked for Roadway Express for more than 35 years. Deacon Jackson was preceded in death by his daughter Joyce Jackson Sapp. He is survived by his wife, Benzia W. Jackson, four children; Reverend Willie (Cheryl) Jackson Jr., Jacqueline Jackson James (Yvonne) Jackson, Sr., and George Jackson, 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and many relatives and friends. There will be a public viewing on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at Mount Zion Second Baptist Church from 4-7 PM. The Graveside Celebration will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 12Noon at Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle, Atlanta, GA, 30311. The family asked that you please wear your masks, social distance and assemble at the cemetery at 11:45 AM.



