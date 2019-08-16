Resources
In Loving Memory of Willie A. Kitchens March 22, 1937 - August 18, 2014 At the heart of every family is a loving husband and father, whose words speak a language of love, whose actions build a lasting foundation, and whose lessons inspire for a lifetime. As painful and difficult as it was to see you go, we find comfort in the certainty that you will always be with us and that all we shared together will forever be a part of our lives. We love and miss you. Your loving wife; Marilene, children; Alvin, Paulene, Paulette, Everette and Anthony.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2019
