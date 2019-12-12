Resources
1908 - 2019
Willie Mae Hardy, the 111-year-old woman who met former First Lady Michelle Obama earlier this year, died in her sleep Wednesday night, a family spokesperson said.

Willie Mae Hardy, who also made headlines earlier this year for being the oldest living woman in Kirkwood, died at 10:30 p.m., according to Sunshine Lewis.

Born March 11, 1908, in Junction City in Talbot County, Hardy was the granddaughter of a slave and lived through 20 presidents - from Theodore Roosevelt to Donald Trump.

Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 12, 2019
