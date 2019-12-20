|
HARDY, Willie Mae Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Willie Mae Hardy, age 111, of Decatur, will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 11 AM, at The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, with remains placed instate at 9:30 AM Bishop Quincy L. Carswell, Pastor, Pastor Brian L. Webb, Eulogist. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur. The family will receive friends, Friday, 5 to 7 PM, at Butler Street Baptist Church, 315 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. Mrs. Hardy leaves to cherish, 4 grandchildren, Nancy Edwards, Amina Muhammad, Eugene Edwards, Veronica Edwards; 8 great-grandchildren, 31 great great-grandchildren, 4 great great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 219 Fourth Avenue Decatur, at 9:30 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 20, 2019