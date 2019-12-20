Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Mae Hardy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Mae Hardy Obituary
HARDY, Willie Mae Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Willie Mae Hardy, age 111, of Decatur, will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 11 AM, at The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, with remains placed instate at 9:30 AM Bishop Quincy L. Carswell, Pastor, Pastor Brian L. Webb, Eulogist. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur. The family will receive friends, Friday, 5 to 7 PM, at Butler Street Baptist Church, 315 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. Mrs. Hardy leaves to cherish, 4 grandchildren, Nancy Edwards, Amina Muhammad, Eugene Edwards, Veronica Edwards; 8 great-grandchildren, 31 great great-grandchildren, 4 great great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 219 Fourth Avenue Decatur, at 9:30 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -