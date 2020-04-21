Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Neal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Neal Obituary
NEAL, Willie The Homegoing Services celebrating the life of Willie Neal will be Thursday, April 23, 2020, 1 PM, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA, with military honors. The family welcomes you to join them for visitation Wednesday, April 22, from 6 PM - 8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences, www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -