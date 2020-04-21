|
NEAL, Willie The Homegoing Services celebrating the life of Willie Neal will be Thursday, April 23, 2020, 1 PM, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA, with military honors. The family welcomes you to join them for visitation Wednesday, April 22, from 6 PM - 8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences, www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2020