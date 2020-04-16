|
NEWKIRK, Jr., Willie L. Mr. Willie L. Newkirk, Jr. of Atlanta, GA passed on April 11, 2020. A loving and beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. His greatest passion was his family and his profession; a retired Atlanta Police Officer where he served his community for 32 years. He also dedicated his life to his church, Wheat Street Baptist Church as a deacon, trustee and The Wheat Street Gospel Choir. Memorial service will be Saturday April 18, 2020 at 11 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Chapel. Service will be available for live streaming at Vimeo.com/murraybrothers. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. Atlanta, GA 30331, www.mbfh.com, (404)-349-3000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2020