Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
live streaming at Vimeo.com/murraybrothers
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Newkirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Newkirk


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Newkirk Obituary
NEWKIRK, Jr., Willie L. Mr. Willie L. Newkirk, Jr. of Atlanta, GA passed on April 11, 2020. A loving and beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. His greatest passion was his family and his profession; a retired Atlanta Police Officer where he served his community for 32 years. He also dedicated his life to his church, Wheat Street Baptist Church as a deacon, trustee and The Wheat Street Gospel Choir. Memorial service will be Saturday April 18, 2020 at 11 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Chapel. Service will be available for live streaming at Vimeo.com/murraybrothers. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. Atlanta, GA 30331, www.mbfh.com, (404)-349-3000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -