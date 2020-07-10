1/
Willie Ponder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PONDER, Willie F. Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Willie F. Ponder, age 70, will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1565 GA 92, Fayetteville, GA 30214, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 AM. He will be laid to rest at College Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 47 years, Elizabeth Ponder, two children, Felicia Ponder (Eric) and Paula Ponder Russell (Corey). Five grandchildren, and host of other relatives and friends. Please express your condolences on our website at http://www.dortchwillamson.com. Services entrusted to Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. 770-907-8548.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
1410 Hwy 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30296
770-907-8548
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved