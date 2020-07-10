Willie Ponder

PONDER, Willie F. Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Willie F. Ponder, age 70, will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1565 GA 92, Fayetteville, GA 30214, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 AM. He will be laid to rest at College Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 47 years, Elizabeth Ponder, two children, Felicia Ponder (Eric) and Paula Ponder Russell (Corey). Five grandchildren, and host of other relatives and friends. Please express your condolences on our website at http://www.dortchwillamson.com
. Services entrusted to Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. 770-907-8548.