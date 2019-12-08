|
ROGERS, Sr., Rev. Dr. Willie Roy A Service of Death and Resurrection for Rev. Dr. Willie Roy Rogers, Sr. of Atlanta; Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1410 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307; ELCA Southeastern Synod Bishop Kevin Strickland, Officiating; Viewing from 10 AM until hour of service. Cortege Assemble at 1255 Walker Avenue, East Point, GA 30344. Interment, Westview Cemetery. There will be a Service of Witness Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 from 6 PM - 8 PM, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 4137 Washington Road, East Point, GA 30344. Survivors include his wife, Janice White Sikes-Rogers, Atlanta, GA; son, Willie Roy Rogers, Jr., San Francisco, CA; daughter, Aimme V. Rogers-Jones (Marvin), San Francisco, CA; bonus son, Troy Eugene Sikes, Nashville, TN; grandson, Rajik Seldon, Decatur, GA and a host of relatives and friends. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019