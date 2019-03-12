|
SMITH, Willie Maude Mrs. Willie Maude Knowles Smith, retired educator with 40 years of service to the Atlanta Public Schools, departed this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greater Springfield Baptist Church, 721 Jones Ave., NW with Pastor Tracey B. Wheeler, Sr. officiating. Eulogist is Rev. Dr. Michael A. Smith. Interment, South View Cemetery. Survivors include son, Leon B. Smith, Jr. (Sharion); grandson, Brion N. Smith (Samaria); two great grandchildren; sister, Edna K. Smith (Rev. Rudolph); special niece and nephew, Rev. Cheryl S. Benefield and Rev. Michael A. Smith (Felecia) and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, god daughters and friends. Viewing will be Tuesday, March 12 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2019