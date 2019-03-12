Resources
More Obituaries for Willie SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willie SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Willie Maude Mrs. Willie Maude Knowles Smith, retired educator with 40 years of service to the Atlanta Public Schools, departed this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greater Springfield Baptist Church, 721 Jones Ave., NW with Pastor Tracey B. Wheeler, Sr. officiating. Eulogist is Rev. Dr. Michael A. Smith. Interment, South View Cemetery. Survivors include son, Leon B. Smith, Jr. (Sharion); grandson, Brion N. Smith (Samaria); two great grandchildren; sister, Edna K. Smith (Rev. Rudolph); special niece and nephew, Rev. Cheryl S. Benefield and Rev. Michael A. Smith (Felecia) and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, god daughters and friends. Viewing will be Tuesday, March 12 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.