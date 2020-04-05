|
STEWART, Willie Deacon Willie Henry Stewart, 99 of Athens, a former longtime resident of Atlanta, died Tuesday, April 1, 2020. He was a native of Crawfordville, Georgia. Deacon Stewart was a War Veteran who served a tour in India during WWll. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie G. and Anna L. Atkinson Stewart; wife, Hilda Derrett Stewart; siblings, Maggie Stewart Winfrey and Walter F. Stewart. He is survived by a niece, Anna L. Winfrey-Washington; great-nephews, Jonathan S. Washington and Jaren S. Washington; great-great-niece, Tatum C. Washington; a host of cousins and the Zion Hill Baptist Church Family of Atlanta. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home, Athens (706-548-4246).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020