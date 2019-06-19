|
WARREN, Willie Mae Mrs. Willie Mae Warren, age 81, of Fairburn, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Lloyd Warren; daughter, Tracie Brunk and her husband, Ron of Mount Juliet, TN; son, Bill Warren and his wife, Mary of Wynne, AR; sisters, Patsy Puckett and her husband, Calvin, Martha Wilkerson and her husband, Barry; brothers, Gerral Richards and his wife, Dorris, Buddy Richards, Raymond Richards; grandchildren, Kaitlin Warren, Ashley Vance, Meagan Michels, Michael Brunk; 9 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and many children of the heart. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. Gerral Richards officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Georgia Agape, www.georgiaagape.org/donate or mail to: 3094 Mercer University Dr., Suite 200 Atlanta, GA 30341. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 19, 2019