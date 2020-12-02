WEBB, Willie Edward



Mr. Willie Edward Webb, 76, of 502 Fambro Road, The Rock, GA passed on Friday, November 27th in the Upson Regional Medical Center.



Mr. Webb was the owner and operator of W/W Auto Parts, Inc.



Graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5th. at 1:00 P.M. at Southview Cemetery in Thomaston, GA. Pastor Kenneth Byrd will officiate assisted by Pastor Gabriel Miller. Public viewing will take place on Friday from 11:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Trice Funeral Home.



Trice Funeral Home, Inc. of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements.



