WRIGHT, Willie Gerald Mr. Willie Gerald "Jake" Wright, age 70, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Atlanta, GA. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 AM, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, Atlanta, Georgia; Burial: Sunday, 2 PM - Beulah Hill Cemetery, Dixie, GA. Remains will lie in state at the church: 9 AM until the funeral hour. Floral Contributions can be sent to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.btwfuneralservices.com. Professional Services entrusted to Blankumsee, Thomas & Wright Funeral Services of Quitman, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2020