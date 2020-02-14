Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jackson Memorial Baptist Church
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Jackson Memorial Baptist Church
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Burial
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Beulah Hill Cemetery
Dixie, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Wright


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Wright Obituary
WRIGHT, Willie Gerald Mr. Willie Gerald "Jake" Wright, age 70, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Atlanta, GA. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 AM, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, Atlanta, Georgia; Burial: Sunday, 2 PM - Beulah Hill Cemetery, Dixie, GA. Remains will lie in state at the church: 9 AM until the funeral hour. Floral Contributions can be sent to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.btwfuneralservices.com. Professional Services entrusted to Blankumsee, Thomas & Wright Funeral Services of Quitman, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -