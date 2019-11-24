|
SMITH, Jr., Willis Comer Mr. Willis Comer Smith, Jr., age 87 of Ellenwood passed away November 22, 2019. Mr. Smith was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. He was preceded in death by his wife: Betty Smith and his daughter: Sandra Smith Skelton. He is survived by his son: Willis C. Smith III (Karen) of Hampton and son-in-law: Eddie Skelton of McDonough; grandchildren: Eli Skelton (Ashley), Micah Skelton (Megan), Kara Winner (Kody), Courtney Owen (Chris), Andrew Smith; great-grandchildren: Noah Skelton, Cailey Skelton, Reagan Skelton, Shaeleigh Skelton, Leighton Owen, Eli Skelton, Jr. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019