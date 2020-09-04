Willis Weaver

WEAVER, IV, Willis Walker Mr. Willis Walker Weaver IV, age 40, of Atlanta, GA departed this life on August 28, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Mrs. Maosha McClendon-Weaver; Father Mr. Willis W. Weaver III; Mother Mrs. Janice (Kenneth) Culberson; Sisters Ms. Renice Beavers, Ms. Constance Cosby; Brothers Mr. Andre Moore, Mr. Rodney Beavers. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. A Graveside Service will be held, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Westview Cemetery 1680 Westview Drive S.W. Atlanta, GA 30310. Repast will be held at 264 Hedgewood Drive, Hampton, GA (770)-229-1229. Services entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Historic Chapel (404)-758-1731.