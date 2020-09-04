1/
Willis Weaver
WEAVER, IV, Willis Walker Mr. Willis Walker Weaver IV, age 40, of Atlanta, GA departed this life on August 28, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Mrs. Maosha McClendon-Weaver; Father Mr. Willis W. Weaver III; Mother Mrs. Janice (Kenneth) Culberson; Sisters Ms. Renice Beavers, Ms. Constance Cosby; Brothers Mr. Andre Moore, Mr. Rodney Beavers. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. A Graveside Service will be held, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Westview Cemetery 1680 Westview Drive S.W. Atlanta, GA 30310. Repast will be held at 264 Hedgewood Drive, Hampton, GA (770)-229-1229. Services entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Historic Chapel (404)-758-1731.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Willie A. Watkins, Inc.
