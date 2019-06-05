VERMEERSCH, Willy Willy Vermeersch died peacefully at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain surrounded by his family on June 3rd, 2019. He was born on February 8th, 1938 in Izegem, Belgium. He graduated from the University of Leuven as a Metallurgical Engineer and worked at Bekaert Corporation for 38 years, first in Zwevegem, Belgium and later in Muskegon, MI as Plant Manager. In 1991, he was transferred to Atlanta to manage global corporate purchasing of wire rod at Bekaert USA Headquarters. He was married to his wife Bee for 53 years and together raised two daughters Rosemarie and Sabine, and one son Kristof. Willy was well-known for his intellect, his impressive career, his sense of humor and his devotion to his family and friends. The vacations and many walks with his dog Champ in nature made for wonderful memories for the entire family. Willy is survived by his wife, his brother Daniel, his three children and 7 grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. A memorial mass in honor of Willy will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church at 1045am on Monday, June 10, 2019. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 10:00am. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to at https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-memorials. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary