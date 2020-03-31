|
BLOOM, Wilma Jolson Wilma Jolson Bloom, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 29th, 2020 at her home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Her family wants everyone to know: While losing our mother is the deepest of sorrows, having her for a mother was the greatest of joys! She was a fierce supporter of family and friends, welcoming all into her home whether to provide a warmhearted gathering or to lend a helping hand when someone was in need. She was a full-time motivator; her strength and will broke barriers and provided inspiration for all who knew her; she stood up for her children and supported their life dreams. Mom was a timeless example of the best of motherhood: Selfless, giving, loving, powerful, talented. She will be missed always, and with us forever. As Mom always set examples of doing good for others, we ask that you reflect on this and share this kindheartedness with friends and strangers as you move through life. As she loved animals and always enjoyed having her small dogs by her side, memorial contributions can be made to: http://atlantapetrescue.org/ (select "in memory") Survivors include, her sons; Larry (Yvonne) Bloom, Paul (Hope) Bloom, and Ron (Marta) Bloom; grandchildren: Amanda (Max) Weissman, Adam (Stacey) Bloom, Augie Bloom; and 4 great-grandchildren She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron J. Bloom, of blessed memory. A private graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Sign online guestbook: www.DresslerJewishFunerals.com Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care in charge of arrangements 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2020