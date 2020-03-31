Services
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Bloom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Bloom Obituary
BLOOM, Wilma Jolson Wilma Jolson Bloom, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 29th, 2020 at her home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Her family wants everyone to know: While losing our mother is the deepest of sorrows, having her for a mother was the greatest of joys! She was a fierce supporter of family and friends, welcoming all into her home whether to provide a warmhearted gathering or to lend a helping hand when someone was in need. She was a full-time motivator; her strength and will broke barriers and provided inspiration for all who knew her; she stood up for her children and supported their life dreams. Mom was a timeless example of the best of motherhood: Selfless, giving, loving, powerful, talented. She will be missed always, and with us forever. As Mom always set examples of doing good for others, we ask that you reflect on this and share this kindheartedness with friends and strangers as you move through life. As she loved animals and always enjoyed having her small dogs by her side, memorial contributions can be made to: http://atlantapetrescue.org/ (select "in memory") Survivors include, her sons; Larry (Yvonne) Bloom, Paul (Hope) Bloom, and Ron (Marta) Bloom; grandchildren: Amanda (Max) Weissman, Adam (Stacey) Bloom, Augie Bloom; and 4 great-grandchildren She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron J. Bloom, of blessed memory. A private graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Sign online guestbook: www.DresslerJewishFunerals.com Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care in charge of arrangements 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -