DIAMOND, Wilma Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Wilma Locke Diamond will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Rev. Damon P. Williams, pastor. Her body will lie instate at 10 AM. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at he church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. She leaves to cherish her memory her husbands of 50 years, Reginald K. Diamond; daughter, Montez Tiana Diamond; sisters, Tommie Jenkins (Alvester), Jacquelyn Morris, and Janice White; brother, Carver Locke (Cassandra); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. On Friday, public viewing will be from 9 AM - 9 PM with a Wake Service from 7:30 - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 7, 2019