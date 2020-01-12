|
INGLE, Wilma Jane 1925 - 2019 (Wilma) Jane Ingle, age 94, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Ormond Beach, FL. Jane Ingle was formerly a long time resident of Decatur, GA. Jane is survived by her nephews, Martin Ward (Sandra) and Dennis Ward of Louisville, KY, two great-nieces, Emilee and Elizabeth Ward, and niece Claudia Braund (Jim) from Ormond Beach, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years James Orr Ingle, her father, Emmett Ward, mother, Jakia Ward, sisters Eula Ward, Beulah Ward and brother Denver Ward. Jane was born on Oct. 12, 1925 in Caneyville, KY. She was an active member of Grace United Church in Decatur, GA, before moving to Ormond Beach. Jane had a professional career starting as a riveter during the war and working her way to supervisor. She then moved on to Office Manager and Administrator for an architectural engineering firm from which she retired. Her warm smile, laugh, and enthusiastic hugs will be missed. A visitation is scheduled for 1 PM, and memorial service is scheduled for 2 PM, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 in the chapel of Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084, with Pastor Sara Webb-Phillps officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jane's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Brookdale Holiday Fund, Brookdale Ormond Beach West, 240 Interchange Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174 OR Grace United Methodist Church, 458 Ponce DeLeon Ave., NE Atlanta, GA 30308. Please note In Memory of Jane Ingle on the check.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020