KIRCHHOFER, Dr. Wilma A. Dr. Wilma Ardine Lyghtner Kirchhofer made her transition on Feb. 10, 2020. She joins her beloved husband Guy Raymond Marbury, parents Tressie Loretta Traylor Lyghtner and William Bernard Lyghtner, brother Louis Hubert Sherriffe, Jr. and granddaughter Shannon. She is survived by her brother Maurice Sherriffee, sister Karen Thomas, sons Gregory and Douglas, grandchildren Brandon, Rachel, Katie, Destiny, Drew, Jeph, Jessie, and Alex, and great-grandchildren Julian, Augustus, Amelia, Nevaeh, Kaydence, and Rome, as well as a host of loved ones. Wilma was involved in many organizations in Atlanta and around the world, including being a Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., (Atlanta Suburban Alumnae Chapter). She served as a board member of the 62nd and 65th Regiment Legacy Foundation. Wilma was also the founder of Youth Leadership for Global Health and was an active member of the Friendship Force of Greater Atlanta. The Omega Omega Service of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will begin at 9 AM, on Saturday, Feb. 22. The memorial service and celebration of life will follow at 10 AM, with repast immediately after in the fellowship hall. New Life Presbyterian Church 6600 Old National Highway College Park, GA 30349 In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Wilma Ardine may donate to: The Byrd-Kirchhofer Scholarship Fund, The 62nd and 65th Regiment Legacy Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 1376, Jefferson City, MO 65102, or online: www.62-65rlf.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2020