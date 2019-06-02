LEWIS (Flowers), Wilmoth Ann Wilmoth Ann (Flowers) Lewis, known to all as "Billie," age 89, went home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2019. A Korean War veteran, she served in the Navy Air Corps, where she was selected as Honor WAVE and later awarded The American Spirit Medal. Billie attended the John Herron School of Art, the University of Georgia extension and Georgia State College. She was a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church where she taught Bible School and held various leadership positions. She was also a partner in the commercial real estate firm P. H. Lewis & Company, and through her husband, she was a former member of Atlanta's Capital City Club, East Lake Country Club, and the Savannah Yacht Club. Billie was a talented and creative seamstress, cook, gardener and artist. With her charisma and beautiful smile, she was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Pleasant Harvey Lewis, her daughters Katherine (Don) Berry of Bloomington, Indiana and Nancy (Doug) Kohler of Salt Lake City, Utah, granddaughters Marin Kohler of Boise, Idaho and Carson Kohler of Salt Lake City, Utah, brother Thomas (Barbara) Flowers of Newburgh, Indiana, and her dear nieces and nephews and their families from the Hayes, Hermsdorfer, Flowers and Figueroa families. Funeral rites were by cremation, and she will be buried with military honors at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billie's name to your local church or synagogue. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary