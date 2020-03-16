|
MCCRORY, Wilsie Lee Wilsie Lee McCrory age 88, passed on March 11, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at our South DeKalb Chapel. Final resting place Smith-Hill Cemetery Smith-Hill Circle, Talbotton, GA 31827. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 12 - 8 PM, also at our South Dekalb Chapel. Memories of Mr. McCrory will be cherished by his loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2020