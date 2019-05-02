MOULDER, Rev. Dr. Wilton A. The Rev. Dr. Wilton A. Moulder of Peachtree City, moved to his Father's house on April 30, 2019. He was born on July 1, 1931, in the community known as "East Atlanta" to the late O. Arrell Moulder and the late Eula Mae Whitlock Moulder. He attended John B. Gordon Elementary School, Murphy Jr. High School, Boy's High School (Atlanta) and Murphy High School. He attended Georgia Tech and Emory, graduating from Emory College in 1953 and the Candler School of Theology in 1956. He later returned to Emory, earning his doctorate in 1977. He married Margie Harrington in 1955, and they were together for fifty-seven years, until her death in 2012. They had two children, Wilton Arlyn (Susan) Moulder, Jr., and Carol Elaine Moulder; grandson, Brent David Moulder. Other survivors include brother-in-law, J.P. Harrington Jr. (Pat); and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear friend, Mrs. Harriett Nesbit. Wilton became an ordained member of the North Georgia Methodist Conference in 1954. He served St. Luke (Atlanta), St. Matthew (East Point), Druid Hills Associate (Atlanta), and Duluth. In 1969, he went to the United Methodist Children's Home in Decatur where he served as director of development for twenty-six years. While there, he earned the designations Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) and Certified Financial Planner (CFP). He retired from the Children's Home in 1995. For approximately ten years after retirement, he worked with churches helping them develop foundations and planned giving programs. Wilton was involved in alumni activities at both Georgia Tech and Emory. He was a member of the alumni Leadership Circle at Georgia Tech, the Wise Heart Society at Emory and a member of the Committee of 100 at the Candler School of Theology. He was also active in community leadership. He was a member of the Peachtree City Rotary Club and a member of the Peachtree City Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). For more than ten years, he served as a volunteer chaplain at the Atlanta International Airport. He was affiliated with the Peachtree City United Methodist Church and the Ad-Loy-Ho Sunday School Class. A Funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Peachtree City United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Peachtree City. Those desiring may make memorial gifts to The United Methodist Children's Home, 1967 Lakeside Parkway, Building 400, Tucker, GA 30084, or The Craddock Center, 186 Fred Craddock Dr, Cherry Log, GA 30522 Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Peachtree City www.mowells.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019