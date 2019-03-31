|
|
ROBERTS, Winifred Winifred Hitchcock Roberts, age 97 and current residence of Katonah, New York, passed away peacefully at 3:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at her daughter's home in NY. Winifred, a life-long resident of Atlanta, was an active member of Peachtree Baptist Church before relocating to NY in 2012. She was married to the late Ralph Percy Roberts and was mother to the late Thomas Dewayne Roberts. She resided with her daughter in NY, Teresa Roberts Scott and enjoyed the company of her two lovely granddaughters, Carmen & Georgia. A graveside service will be held in Atlanta at Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 2000 Marietta Blvd NW, on Wednesday, April 3 at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019