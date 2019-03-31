Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred ROBERTS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Winifred ROBERTS Obituary
ROBERTS, Winifred Winifred Hitchcock Roberts, age 97 and current residence of Katonah, New York, passed away peacefully at 3:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at her daughter's home in NY. Winifred, a life-long resident of Atlanta, was an active member of Peachtree Baptist Church before relocating to NY in 2012. She was married to the late Ralph Percy Roberts and was mother to the late Thomas Dewayne Roberts. She resided with her daughter in NY, Teresa Roberts Scott and enjoyed the company of her two lovely granddaughters, Carmen & Georgia. A graveside service will be held in Atlanta at Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 2000 Marietta Blvd NW, on Wednesday, April 3 at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.