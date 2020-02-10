Services
Winifride Winham


1932 - 2020
Winifride Winham Obituary
WINHAM, Winifride After a long battle with lymphoma, Winifride Vivienne Winham, 87, of Cumming, GA, formerly of Southampton, England, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was preceded by her late husband of 49 years Gordon Frederick Winham of Southampton, England. Survived by son Peter Gordon Winham, his wife Susan, son Robert James Winham, his wife Elizabeth, and daughter Christine Ann Griffin, her husband Christopher; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date; in lieu of flowers, family requests donations may be made to American Cancer Society.com. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 10, 2020
