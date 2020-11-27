January 22, 1948 – November 20, 2020Former Atlanta Fire Chief Winston L. Minor, son of the late Mr. Claude B. and Annie Bell Minor, leaves a legacy of Civil Servant-Leadership. Chief Minor was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School (Class of 1966) with a career in the Atlanta Fire Department spanning more than 29 years that included membership in the International Association of Black Professional Firefighters and Mayoral appointment as the only African-American Fire Chief to serve seven consecutive years in command. Minor was a lifelong member of Israel Baptist Church in addition to serving numerous civic organizations ranging from the N.A.A.C.P. and Lion's Club to assisting the late Rev. James Orange with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commemorative March and Rally.Chief Minor leaves to cherish his memory a loving and supportive wife of 33 years, Angela M. Minor; a son Darryle L. Minor (Temeka); three granddaughters (Sherika, Wyteria, Deja); two grandsons (Brandon and Darius); one great-grandson (Dawson) and a host of family and close friends he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his daughter, DaLorna "Dee Dee" Minor.There will be a public viewing Friday, November 27th from 2 PM-7 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home West End Chapel (1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310). The service will be graveside at Noon on Saturday, November 28th at Lincoln Memorial (2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314). Masks are required.