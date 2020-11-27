1/
Winston Minor
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MINOR, Winston L.

January 22, 1948 – November 20, 2020

Former Atlanta Fire Chief Winston L. Minor, son of the late Mr. Claude B. and Annie Bell Minor, leaves a legacy of Civil Servant-Leadership. Chief Minor was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School (Class of 1966) with a career in the Atlanta Fire Department spanning more than 29 years that included membership in the International Association of Black Professional Firefighters and Mayoral appointment as the only African-American Fire Chief to serve seven consecutive years in command. Minor was a lifelong member of Israel Baptist Church in addition to serving numerous civic organizations ranging from the N.A.A.C.P. and Lion's Club to assisting the late Rev. James Orange with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commemorative March and Rally.

Chief Minor leaves to cherish his memory a loving and supportive wife of 33 years, Angela M. Minor; a son Darryle L. Minor (Temeka); three granddaughters (Sherika, Wyteria, Deja); two grandsons (Brandon and Darius); one great-grandson (Dawson) and a host of family and close friends he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his daughter, DaLorna "Dee Dee" Minor.

There will be a public viewing Friday, November 27th from 2 PM-7 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home West End Chapel (1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310). The service will be graveside at Noon on Saturday, November 28th at Lincoln Memorial (2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314). Masks are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Lincoln Memorial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Willie A. Watkins, Inc.
November 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You worked with me and the Atlanta/Port of Spain Sister City Committee to bring friendship and understanding between citizens of both cities. Thank you from all of us in Atlanta and Port of Spain, Trinidad, West Indies.
Norma Kendall-Hamlet
Friend
November 23, 2020
Captain Minor
A lot of Brothers and Sisters on the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department are standing on his shoulders, and don't know him.
Sam Dunham
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved