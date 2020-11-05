1/
W.J Moon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.J's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOON, W.J

W.J. Moon, age 79, of Auburn, GA, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born in 1941, to the late Isaac and Connie Moon. W. J. was a member of the Auburn Masonic Lodge #230 F&AM. He was a craftsman and enjoyed woodworking. W.J. always enjoyed listening to music and sitting outside drinking a beer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Rex Michael, Travis Moon, Isaac Joel Moon, Ruby Kimbrel, and Estelle Lovell, and son, Rodney Moon. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judy Moon; children, Diana Moon, Douglas Moon, Lorrie Mangum, Lance Moon, Matthew Moon, and Melissa Pack; sisters, Judy Hatch and Fran Lowrance; grandchildren, Terri, Billy, Jake, Emily, Katie, Sarah, and Brandon; 7 great grandchildren, along with many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ingram Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved