SHUMAN, III, Worth Worth Bagley Shuman III of Roswell, GA passed away on August 25, 2019. He was born on February 19, 1951, in Richmond, VA. "Dusty", son of Worth Bagley Jr. and Faye Shuman, was predeceased in death by his beloved wife of 41 years, Jonita Rankart Shuman. Dusty graduated from Sandy Springs High School in 1965 and attended the University of West Georgia. He worked for National Beverage Company for 25 years and retired in 2017 as VP of Sales. He delighted in meeting and serving the military community. Dusty greatly enjoyed golf, NASCAR, fishing, playing the guitar and watching the Atlanta Braves. After retiring he purchased a boat and enjoyed time on the water with his Florida family. He is survived by two children, Worth Bagley "Shane" Shuman IV (Devon) of Gulf Breeze, FL, Justin Shuman of Roswell, GA and sister, Linda Shuman Zachary (Art) of Virginia Beach, VA. Grandchildren include Jonsie Jonita "JJ" Shuman and Sadie Rose Shuman whom lovingly called him "Poppy". A celebration of his life and viewing will be held at the Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs GA 30328 on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 2 - 4 PM. A private, family graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 4, 2019