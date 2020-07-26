Wyatt Johnson

Wyatt was a great family man and one of the nicest people I’ve ever known. I will miss seeing him with Tracie and the kids in church. When the twins and Lucy were in The Preschool, Wyatt often had carpool duty and always greeted me with a friendly “Hi, Miss Anne, how ya doin’!” Made my day! My heart aches for all of his family but especially for my dear friends Cornie and Meg and for Tracie and Trey, Mary Trammel, and Lucy. Many prayers and much love!

Anne Steward

