SMITH (PENNINGTON), Wylda Wylda Pennington Smith, age 96, died peacefully on August 19, 2020. The daughter of Erva McVay Chandler Pennington and Jeffry Tillman Pennington, she was born June 15, 1924, and raised in Bennettsville, South Carolina. After graduating from Bennettsville High School, Wylda graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1945 where she earned a bachelor's degree in Business and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She then worked for the state of South Carolina as a stenographer, and on June 13, 1953, married Cantey Davis Smith of Columbia, SC. During their 62 years of marriage, she was a supporter of his career as a project manager for large general contractors, but her true calling was as a homemaker. Although a big part of her heart remained in South Carolina, including her beloved home at Edisto Beach, Wylda lived most of her life in Atlanta where she treasured friendships from her Cherrywood Lane neighborhood, the Westfield Garden Club, and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Wylda was widely perceived as the ultimate southern belle. From her delightful accent to her impeccable sense of style, one neighbor summed up her personality when he once said "There's Wylda, gardening in her pearls!" Wylda always put her best foot forward, especially when raising her two children, of whom she was most proud and considered her greatest achievements. They, their spouses, and her brother's family survive her: Cantey "Chip" D. Smith, Jr., (Cheryl) of Roswell and Marsha Smith Little (Neal) of Atlanta, brother Jeff Pennington and his family of Simpsonville, SC, including nieces and nephews. A celebration of Wylda's life will be held through a socially-distanced graveside service on September 20, 2020, 2 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Wylda's memory to: Westfield Garden Club, Treasurer, 4790 Cherrywood Lane NE, Atlanta, GA 30342.