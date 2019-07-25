Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wyllina Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wyllina Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wyllina Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, Wyllina Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Wyllina Ocelia Johnson, age 76, of Atlanta, will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. The Reverend Robert Welch, Chaplain, Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. Born July 6, 1943, to the late William Marsh, and Z. Eulareese Marsh, in Atlanta, GA., Mrs. Johnson, later married the late, Mr. Anthony L. Johnson, a union that flourished over 50 plus years; 30 plus of those, while working in the Atlanta Public School System. She leaves to cherish a host of family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 10:30 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now