JOHNSON, Wyllina Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Wyllina Ocelia Johnson, age 76, of Atlanta, will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. The Reverend Robert Welch, Chaplain, Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. Born July 6, 1943, to the late William Marsh, and Z. Eulareese Marsh, in Atlanta, GA., Mrs. Johnson, later married the late, Mr. Anthony L. Johnson, a union that flourished over 50 plus years; 30 plus of those, while working in the Atlanta Public School System. She leaves to cherish a host of family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 10:30 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 25, 2019