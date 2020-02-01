|
PITTS, Wynell Sudderth Wynell Sudderth Pitts of Birmingham, Alabama passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born in Buford, GA on April 15, 1934, to the late Erskin W. and Georgia Ann Sudderth. Wynell is also preceded in death by her husband, Milton H. Pitts; and seven brothers, Glad Sudderth; James David Sudderth; Leon Sudderth; Grady Sudderth; Bill Sudderth; Kenneth Sudderth; and Joel Sudderth, all of Buford, GA. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, James Edward "Eddie" Pitts of Ward, AR and her devoted daughter, Donna Wynell Pitts of Birmingham, AL; two grandchildren, Sarah Campbell (Adam) of Dayton, TN; Rebekah Weideman (Brad) of Ashburn, VA; four great-grandchildren, Noah Campbell; James Campbell; Amity Weideman; and Faith Weideman; one brother, George Winton Sudderth (Trellis) of Flowery Branch, GA; one sister, Barbara Sudderth Pass (Sammy) of Buford, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Wynell's greatest joy in life was caring for her family who she loved more than anything. Her hands were rarely still and she was always doing for others especially cooking delicious meals. The family would like to extend a warm and special thank you to Comfort Care Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Wynell during her illness. A visitation will be held at Southern Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 pmwith a graveside service following at 2:00 pm in the adjoining cemetery. Please consider a memorial donation in Wynell's honor to Comfort Care Hospice 173 Cahaba Valley Pkwy, Pelham, AL 35124.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 1, 2020