HOPKINS (MATHIS), Wynelle Era "P-Nut" Mrs. Wynelle "P-Nut" Era Mathis Hopkins, age 86, of Alpharetta, GA, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, February 17, 2020, three days after her 63rd wedding anniversary with Joseph Earl Hopkins. Wynelle was born in Fulton County on September 30, 1933 to the late Walter Lawrence and Mattie Leola White Mathis. She lived most of her life in Alpharetta, GA with Joe - the love of her life. They met at a bank where P'Nut worked. He walked in with his collar turned up, wearing blue suede shoes. She said, "Who is that boy?" They married on February 14, 1957. Five years later they had their first of two boys, Jeffrey Earl Hopkins. Three years after that, their second son, Todd Hopkins was born. P'Nut worked her entire life in banking. She and Joe retired early to live their lives in the Suches, GA mountains. She loved the outdoors, feeding birds, walking her dog(s) and spending every minute with Joe. Wynelle Hopkins will be greatly missed by all - her kindness left a lasting impression. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Earl Hopkins, sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Barbara Hopkins of Roswell, Todd and Cindy Hopkins of Alpharetta, her sister, Barbara Mathis of Rockmart. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. P'nut was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother Charles.. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2020