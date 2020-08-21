Yashica Harper

HARPER, Yashica Finesh Yashica Finesh Harper, December 1, 1979 - August 15, 2020. She was born in Milledgeville, GA and resided in Marietta, GA. She loved the freedom of fluttering around the ebbs and flows of life and living a spirited life full of passion and pursuit. Her memory will always be cherished by her son, Christian Harper, mother Linda Dixon and step-father Stevie Dixon, father Finest Harper and step-mother Patty Queen-Harper, brother Finest Harper II and sister-in-law Tasha Harper, sister Paige Harper, aunts, uncles, nephew, nieces and other relatives. A private family memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations are welcomed for Yashica's estate expenses, and for her son, Christian, who is her greatest treasure in life. Send cards or donations to Shicastrong Fund, P.O. Box 975, Mableton, GA 30126 or paypal.me/Shicastrong.



