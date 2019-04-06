Resources
FLOYD (Rosenberg), Ylva Ylva Rosenberg Floyd of Hoschton GA. passed peacefully on March 28th, 2019. She is survived by her loving children, Erika and Alex, her brother Tomas and his wife Grace and son Steven, of Minneapolis, MN, and her beloved dog, Penny. She also leaves behind many loving friends. Ylva delighted everyone who knew her with her great, unique sense of humor. To those who knew and loved her, she was the Chardonnay Queen. Her wonderful, infectious laugh could always brighten her loved ones' day. She loved Hallmark movies and any romantic comedy ever made. She will be greatly missed, leaving a huge hole in the hearts and lives of all who knew and loved her. A memorial is planned for a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
