|
|
COLLIER, Yolanda Mrs. Yolanda Collier of Dallas, GA passed away on March 23, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Rev. Dr. Juanchella Francis, officiating. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories, loving and devoted children, Brett Van Collier (Molly) and Brekita Tykelle Collier Harvey (Oren); granddaughter, Loren Kiimya Harvey; brother, R. Dean Buchanan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Today, Public Viewing from 3 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 27, 2020