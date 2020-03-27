Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda Collier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda Collier Obituary
COLLIER, Yolanda Mrs. Yolanda Collier of Dallas, GA passed away on March 23, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Rev. Dr. Juanchella Francis, officiating. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories, loving and devoted children, Brett Van Collier (Molly) and Brekita Tykelle Collier Harvey (Oren); granddaughter, Loren Kiimya Harvey; brother, R. Dean Buchanan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Today, Public Viewing from 3 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -