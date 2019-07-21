TAKEI, Dr. Yoshio Dr. Yoshio Takei of Atlanta passed away peacefully at 81 on July 17, 2019 with his wife Joyce and their five West Highland Terriers by his side. An accomplished neuropathologist, Dr. Takei made many contributions to our understanding of the pathology of diseases of the nervous system. He was born September 19, 1937 in Tokyo, Japan (Denenchofu), one of five siblings. He received his medical training at Tohoku Medical School in Sendai, Japan and moved to New York in the late sixties to study neuropathology. From 1971-1973, he worked at Yale University School of Medicine and in 1973, Dr. Takei left Yale to assume the leadership of the Neuropathology Division of the Department of Pathology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. Here, he remained for many years, teaching medical students, and training numerous pathology, neurology and neurosurgery residents who rotated through his laboratory. Some of his students went on to be leaders in the field of neuropathology and clinical neuroscience. Dr. Takei published numerous scientific papers and book chapters on neuropathological manifestations of disease. After retiring from Emory University, he worked as a medical consultant in Japan and Atlanta. For the last twenty-seven years, he and his wife, Joyce Leslie Takei, have lived in Atlanta, Georgia, along with their beloved dogs. He enjoyed golf, fishing and travel. In his retirement years, he played more golf, went on fishing excursions to Florida, attended Atlanta Braves games, and spent time with friends. He authored several books of essays published in Japan, including those on being a Japanese expat in the States, exhibiting his signature sense of humor. He also loved shopping at the local farmers market and cooking for family, friends, and his dogs. He has two children, his son, Kensuke, who lives in Georgia with his wife Rachael, and grandson Piper, and a daughter, Nori, who lives in Venice, California with her partner Jesse. A celebration of life will be held in Atlanta and Tokyo at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society or animal . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019