Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Resources
More Obituaries for yul pryor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

yul pryor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
yul pryor Obituary
PRYOR, Sr., Yul Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Yul Derek "Chris" Pryor, Sr., of Atlanta, will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, 12 PM at Providence Baptist Church, 1773 Hawthorne Ave., College Park, GA with remains to lie in state at 10 AM. Rev. Charles Nesbitt, Jr., Pastor Officiating. Interment, SouthView Cemetery, Atlanta. Public viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, September 5th from 5 7 PM, at the mortuary. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; grandson, Dyverse, parents and brother, Lindsey, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories three children: Flanonizo (Sonseenray), Yul, Jr., (Brandy) and Mia (Delanius); two sisters: Pamela and Stephanie; five grandchildren: Jay, Graydon, D'Mya, Bailey and D'Aja; a niece that was more like a sister: Teresa; and an extended daughter and family: Tamika (Xavier), Parris and Ashanti and a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at church at 11:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of yul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now