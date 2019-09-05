|
|
PRYOR, Sr., Yul Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Yul Derek "Chris" Pryor, Sr., of Atlanta, will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, 12 PM at Providence Baptist Church, 1773 Hawthorne Ave., College Park, GA with remains to lie in state at 10 AM. Rev. Charles Nesbitt, Jr., Pastor Officiating. Interment, SouthView Cemetery, Atlanta. Public viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, September 5th from 5 7 PM, at the mortuary. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; grandson, Dyverse, parents and brother, Lindsey, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories three children: Flanonizo (Sonseenray), Yul, Jr., (Brandy) and Mia (Delanius); two sisters: Pamela and Stephanie; five grandchildren: Jay, Graydon, D'Mya, Bailey and D'Aja; a niece that was more like a sister: Teresa; and an extended daughter and family: Tamika (Xavier), Parris and Ashanti and a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at church at 11:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019