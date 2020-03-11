|
|
BARON (RUARK), Yvette Yvette Ruark Baron, age 54, of Milton, GA, passed away at her home on March 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband William Baron and her two daughters Sarah and Amanda Baron. She was a native of Atlanta, growing up in the Doraville area. She was a graduate of Peachtree High School and Georgia State University. She was a member of Chapel Roswell, and a volunteer with the Salvation Army. Additionally, she was previously the proud owner of Zenthropologi, her boutique in downtown Alpharetta. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren Ruark and Payton Szpindor. The memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2 PM, at Chapel Roswell, 814 Mimosa Blvd, Roswell, GA 30075. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the National Headache Foundation at headaches.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 11, 2020