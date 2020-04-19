Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvette Mahone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvette Mahone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvette Mahone Obituary
MAHONE, Yvette Mrs. Yvette C. Mahone of Hampton, GA passed on April 15, 2020. Celebration of Life will be Tuesday April 21, 2020 at 1PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Georgia National Cemetery, Wednesday at 1PM. Public viewing Monday 12 Noon-6PM. Service will be available for live streaming at Vimeo.com/murraybrothers. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. Atlanta, GA 30331, www.mbfh.com, (404)-349-3000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -