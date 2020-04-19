|
MAHONE, Yvette Mrs. Yvette C. Mahone of Hampton, GA passed on April 15, 2020. Celebration of Life will be Tuesday April 21, 2020 at 1PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Georgia National Cemetery, Wednesday at 1PM. Public viewing Monday 12 Noon-6PM. Service will be available for live streaming at Vimeo.com/murraybrothers. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. Atlanta, GA 30331, www.mbfh.com, (404)-349-3000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020