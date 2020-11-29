DUCKETT, Yvonne Hartzler



Age 67 of Jefferson, GA, passed away on November 6, 2020 at home with family present after her battle with Glioblastoma. Born October 31, 1953 to Maurice and Elizabeth (Libba) Hartzler in Little Rock, Arkansas. She attended Columbia High School and DeKalb College in Dekalb County, GA. She was a loving wife to Jeff V. Duckett for 30 years, devoted mother to Christopher Eric Kilgo (Caren), Sean Edward Kilgo (Kim), and Brat, her 14 year old mixed pit bull; stepmother to Sarah Duckett Sykes (Will) and Carl Duckett; sister to Rebecca Hartzler Swaim (Larry) and Bubba Hartzler; aunt to Tara Elizabeth Tolbert and Lacy Nicole Hartzler; Gam Gam to Davis and Drake Dobbs; many Bethea and Hartzler cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who lifted her spirits throughout her difficult journey.



She loved being a paraprofessional at Grayson and Centerville Elementary and loved being involved in her boys schools. She later became a travel agent and learned her true passion of cruising, experiencing over 75 cruises! She was owner of the Tour and Cruise Connection for 25 years. She was known for her sweet personality and her love of family and Christmas!!



Yvonne delighted in the strong bonds of sisterhood in her sorority; she was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi, an International organization (Xi Alpha Zeta chapter) for over seventeen years. She held multiple offices including chapter President. Yvonne was a beloved member and will truly be missed by all her sisters.



We are thankful for the care she received from Piedmont Brain Tumor Center, Erin Dunbar MD, David Jason McCracken MD, Idopise Umana MD, and Home Hospice of Georgia. A celebration of her life was held at her sister's home in Buford, GA on November 11, 2020 attended by family.



