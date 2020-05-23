|
GREEN (BIDEZ), Yvonne Yvonne Bidez Green, 85, of Decatur, GA died May 19, 2020 at her home. In her final moments, she was resting in the loving care of her eldest son Keith and his wife Billye. Born Feb 22,1935 in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Rene and Ruth Bidez. Yvonne was the older of two siblings and was married to Rapley C. Green, also deceased. Throughout her life, Yvonne was sustained by her deep faith in God and her devotion to studying His word. She maintained a love of the Church family and singing the hymns was a continuing favorite of hers. As she grew older, Yvonne laughed and commented that she couldn't really sing much anymore, "I just make a joyful noise". The Grace of God was always foremost in her mind, which made Yvonne's passing no less than the final step to eternity in His loving arms. Yvonne is survived by her three sons and their wives: Keith and Billye, of Decatur, GA, Mark and Holly, of Denver, CO, and Mike and Lori, of Jefferson, GA. Additionally, she had 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 23, 2020