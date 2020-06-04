Yvonne Kimbro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KIMBRO (MCCLAIN), Yvonne Yvonne McClain Kimbro of New Orleans, LA went to be with her Lord on May 31, 2020. In her last years, she suffered from dementia with the disease gaining quickly in her last few months. She was born on January 19, 1925 to Wilhelmina (Kirby) and Sandford McClain in Jasper, GA. At an early age the family moved to Atlanta, GA, where she attended school graduating from Girls High School in 1943. During her high school years, she was Captain of the Rainbow Girls Drill Team that performed at the Premier of "Gone with the Wind" at the Lowes Grand Theater in Atlanta on December 15, 1939. She met her future husband, Carroll Kimbro, while attending Sylvan Hills Baptist Church, got married on November 20, 1945, and spent their honeymoon in San Francisco, CA. Following Carroll's navy service, Carroll went to work for Southern Bell and over his 39 year career, they lived and worked in many different cities; including: Atlanta, GA, Athens, GA, Jackson, MS, New York, NY (Waldwick, NJ), Shreveport, LA, and retiring in New Orleans, LA. She was a true "Southern Belle" and made friends wherever she went. She was devoted to her family and was a loving wife and mother from the date of her marriage to the end of her life. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents Wilhelmina and Sanford McClain, husband Carroll, brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Vanessa McClain and most recently son-in-law Tommy Young. Her surviving children are, Stephen (Lynn) Kimbro of Lilburn, GA, Christine Young of Garland, TX, Michael (Ollie) Kimbro of Midland TX, and Robert (Debbie) Kimbro of Gretna, LA. Her grandchildren are, Laura Kimbro, Jill Austin, Clay Kimbro, Thomas (Sarah) Young, III, Kirby Cord, Colleen (Joel) Buschmann, Wade Kimbro, Chandler (Clark) Bentsen, and Andrew Kimbro. Her great-grandchildren are, Lily Austin, Thomas Young, Peter Young, and Archie Cord. A visitation will be held at Mothe Funeral Home in Harvey, LA, on June 5, 2020, followed by a funeral service at Gretna United Methodist Church in Gretna, LA. A graveside service and internment will be at Eternal Hills Cemetery, Snellville, GA, at 2 PM, on June 8, 2020. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks are required. Flowers may be sent to Eternal Hills Funeral Home or in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the favorite charity of your choice in her memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Gretna United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Eternal Hills Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Interment
02:00 PM
Eternal Hills Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved