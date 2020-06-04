KIMBRO (MCCLAIN), Yvonne Yvonne McClain Kimbro of New Orleans, LA went to be with her Lord on May 31, 2020. In her last years, she suffered from dementia with the disease gaining quickly in her last few months. She was born on January 19, 1925 to Wilhelmina (Kirby) and Sandford McClain in Jasper, GA. At an early age the family moved to Atlanta, GA, where she attended school graduating from Girls High School in 1943. During her high school years, she was Captain of the Rainbow Girls Drill Team that performed at the Premier of "Gone with the Wind" at the Lowes Grand Theater in Atlanta on December 15, 1939. She met her future husband, Carroll Kimbro, while attending Sylvan Hills Baptist Church, got married on November 20, 1945, and spent their honeymoon in San Francisco, CA. Following Carroll's navy service, Carroll went to work for Southern Bell and over his 39 year career, they lived and worked in many different cities; including: Atlanta, GA, Athens, GA, Jackson, MS, New York, NY (Waldwick, NJ), Shreveport, LA, and retiring in New Orleans, LA. She was a true "Southern Belle" and made friends wherever she went. She was devoted to her family and was a loving wife and mother from the date of her marriage to the end of her life. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents Wilhelmina and Sanford McClain, husband Carroll, brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Vanessa McClain and most recently son-in-law Tommy Young. Her surviving children are, Stephen (Lynn) Kimbro of Lilburn, GA, Christine Young of Garland, TX, Michael (Ollie) Kimbro of Midland TX, and Robert (Debbie) Kimbro of Gretna, LA. Her grandchildren are, Laura Kimbro, Jill Austin, Clay Kimbro, Thomas (Sarah) Young, III, Kirby Cord, Colleen (Joel) Buschmann, Wade Kimbro, Chandler (Clark) Bentsen, and Andrew Kimbro. Her great-grandchildren are, Lily Austin, Thomas Young, Peter Young, and Archie Cord. A visitation will be held at Mothe Funeral Home in Harvey, LA, on June 5, 2020, followed by a funeral service at Gretna United Methodist Church in Gretna, LA. A graveside service and internment will be at Eternal Hills Cemetery, Snellville, GA, at 2 PM, on June 8, 2020. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks are required. Flowers may be sent to Eternal Hills Funeral Home or in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the favorite charity of your choice in her memory.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.