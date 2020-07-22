1/
Yvonne Nowak
1948 - 2020
NOWAK (DEBEL), Yvonne Marie Yvonne Marie (DeBel) Nowak, 72, of Cumming, GA passed away on July 18, 2020. Yvonne was born on May 4, 1948 in Geneva, IL. She and her family lived in nearby St. Charles, IL, where Yvonne spent almost half her life. She was the daughter of the late Richard L. DeBel and Yolanda M (Forni). She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Richard and their "furchild" Haylee. She is also survived by her younger sister Lonnie (John) Gridley. Additional survivors are Yvonne's niece Amanda (nee Szalkowski) (Christopher) Nelson and grandnephews Ryne, Jack, and Sam, her nephew Adam (Raven) Szalkowski and grandnephews Mila and Tim, and her nephew Mark (Sara) Szalkowski and grandnephew Raylan. Yvonne is also survived by her brother-in-law George Nowak and sister-in-law Irene (Bob) Lewandowski. Yvonne attended St. Patrick School and Mount St. Mary's Academy from where she graduated in 1966. She also holds an Associate Degree in Accounting from Waubonsee Junior College. Yvonne worked in the Accounting Department at UPS for over 20 years until she and her husband moved. After 3 years in Carmel, IN, Yvonne and Richard moved to the Atlanta, GA area in 1991. Yvonne worked in Accounting at Mighty Auto Parts until her retirement in 2003. Yvonne was an excellent cook and baker. She also enjoyed gardening and was a "Gardening Angel" at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, our parish for the last 16 years. She also enjoyed walking and taking exercise classes. For the last 30 years, Yvonne's favorite vacation destinations were semi-annual trips to her beloved St. Augustine, FL and back to Illinois to visit family and friends. Speaking of friends, Yvonne had too many to count. Everyone who knew Yvonne loved her and she would do (and did) anything for them. Yvonne was a huge dog lover. All 3 dogs that we had over the years, were rescues. For anyone interested, donations may be made in her name to any Pet Rescue organization or Humane Society. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the immediate family only. A memorial service will be held at a future date in Illinois, where Yvonne's ashes will be interred. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 22, 2020
What a beautiful Legacy for a beautiful Life!

It is the most sobering honor to tell you how much I love this woman. Un-Measurably special - one of the most generous souls- ~ She lived life "All-In"- giving all of her heart and soul into everything she did. One of the most disciplined people regimented in schedule.. Immaculate in detail and precise in execution.

When I lived in Cumming, we walked together every morning for almost five years - shared our passionate love of dogs - She was "Aunt Yvonne" to our pup, Molly. She would always ask and want to talk about "you"....Not only did she listen intently, she retained and then would regurgitate the smallest of details years later that would blow your mind. And when you could turn the tables and get her to talk about herself, she could tell a story that painted such a vivid picture that transported you into it as if you were actually there. She would get so excited to share a recipe, talk about her encounter with a dog ~ especially all her dogs of Lake Forest... she'd carry treats for each one we'd pass on our walks - each w/ a fun nickname - all would wiggle out of their skin when seeing her... she'd love to breakdown her work in her landscape or at the church's "Garden".... And, then when she would talk about her family - Rich, Hannah (Ho)or Haylee (Hayl's) -- or her sister, niece & nephews -- her chest would swell w/ pride.... I felt like I knew all of them as well as Tom, Gerri, Lisa .. all of these people whom she treasured.

I am guessing each of you would say she was one of your best friends -- Our relationship transcended friendship ~ she was family to me. We texted an hour before she transitioned ~ and it was so "Y" ... asking about our new pupper Zoe and my Mom... always putting others ahead of herself. I feel an overwhelming responsibility to continue to live life with her, for her, and to keep her present in my life ~ I can't imagine it any other way. God Speed, Y! LOVING YOU ~ today and ALWAYS. Carol

Carol Terry
