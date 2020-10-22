Yvonne Roberts

Yvonne Mann Roberts, 86, passed away peacefully at her home on October 20th, 2020 with family members by her side in Atlanta, GA.Yvonne grew up in McComb, MS and moved to Atlanta, GA as a teenager. She graduated from Fulton County High School and started her long career at Southern Bell, BellSouth and finally AT&T where she retired after 30 years. Coworkers remember her as an exceptional professional who could always be counted on to get the job done. She was also a single mom for much of her career, and was so respected by the executives she worked with that they added her to a formally all-male carpool.Yvonne met and married the love of her life, Warren Roberts, in 1975. Warren and Yvonne were married for 36 years and never a day went by without their love and admiration on display. Warren's daughters Melodee, Marsha and Marissa were loved by Yvonne as her own. Her son Tim was the joy of her life, and her love for him showed in her twinkling hazel eyes.She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and wife who was deeply involved in her church and the love of her savior was evident every time she sang in the choir or with her husband Warren.Yvonne is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tim (and Angie) Breedlove, her daughters, Melodee (and Mike) McDonald, Marsha (and Bob) Rector and Marissa (and John) Woodall, along with her brothers, Tommy Mann and Mike (and Sandy) Mann and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.Visitation will be at the Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1 PM to 3 PM with a graveside service immediately following.



