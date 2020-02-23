|
|
SIMMONS, E. Yvonne Hard work and determination were hard-wired into E. Yvonne Simmons' personality from a young age. Born March 2, 1927 into a rural Arkansas family, she was one of 10 children. She described the family as "so poor, the poor called us poor." She remembered stuffing newspapers between the boards of their one-bedroom home to keep out winter drafts. As early as age 4, the children picked strawberries and other crops to supplement their household income. When she was 12, her father was sent to a federal penitentiary for moonshining. Then, as a freshman in high school, their house burned down. The family huddled in a large Army tent for a year. She recalled knocking off the ice in the winter. Despite these difficulties, Yvonne persevered through high school, becoming the only one of her siblings to graduate. She married a handsome sailor after he returned home from WWII. Harvey Allen Simmons had been her neighbor on an adjacent farm in Fair Oaks, Arkansas. (His older brother Winfield also married Yvonne's older sister, Delia.) Harvey secured a job at a factory in Alton, Illinois, and like many young post-war couples, they fled farm life for better opportunities in the suburbs. Their children Shirley and Randy came along in '47 and '52 respectively. As a mother, Yvonne was fun-loving and energetic. She nurtured her children's Christian faith and natural gifts. She was involved in choir and teaching children in their local church, Cherry Street Baptist. Yvonne never tired of being pulled on a slalom ski on the Mississippi River, where they built a small cabin. She could turn loose of the ski rope and glide to a stop without even getting her hair wet. After her youngest started college, Yvonne resolved to further her own schooling. She was a diligent student, landing on honor roll and becoming an assistant instructor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville while still enrolled. She held degrees in nursing, Bachelor of Science, and Masters degree in Psychology. She specialized in addiction and substance abuse counseling. She worked 10 years as a nurse for local hospitals, colleges and private clients. After the couple retired, they bought a house on Lake Okeechobee, FL, and twice journeyed from there to Alaska in their RV. But Yvonne grew restless with Harvey, an avid outdoorsman, heading out almost daily to fish. She returned to work and spent the next 14 years counseling inmates at Moore Haven Correctional Facility, where she introduced a successful "12 Steps to Jesus" program. When she retired a second time, Harvey and Yvonne relocated to Atlanta to be near family. Harvey passed in 2007. Yvonne continued to dwell in their Peachtree Corners home and welcome grandchildren and great-grandchildren for cookies and milk there for almost a decade. She will be fondly remembered for her bargain-shopping skills, her fiercely competitive card-play and for baking the best peach cobbler this side of the Mississippi. Her last years were spent happily with her little Shih-Tzu "Kissy" at her side at Sunrise at Ivey Ridge assisted living home, where she died Feb. 19. Yvonne is survived by two sisters, her aforementioned children, daughter-in-law Sandra Simmons, son-in-law Raymond Voorhees, eight grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Family visitation is at 10 AM, and the funeral at 11 AM, on Monday at Roswell Funeral Home at 950 Mansell Road in Roswell. Internment at Green Lawn Cemetery immediately following.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2020