STRINGER, Zack On May 14, 1985 a boy named Zackary Winfield Stringer was born. On March 8, 2020 he lost his life. And oh what a life, what a man our Zack was. He is survived by his adoring parents: Cheri and Andrew, his big sisters: Ashlea and Claire, brothers: Ryan, Brent and Julian, his lifelong best friend Tim and the babies he loved so very passionately: Autumn, Saphire and Jaeden. With piercing blue eyes and a heart that was even bigger than his huge presence, Zack's impact went far and wide. Following in the steps of his great grandfather, our Zack bravely chose to serve his country and in that finding a band of Marine brothers so loyal and true. Serving two tours in Iraq, he gave years of his life sacrificing and surviving so that the people and places he loved so much would continue to be healthy, happy and safe. Zack lived life with a simple purpose, to love and be loved. His burly contagious laugh could heal any sadness. His hugs, like him, were larger than life. Zack leaves behind a legacy of love that will continue to be inspired in his name and a tribe of people that are forever changed because of him. A Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, from 12 to 1 PM, in Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville with a Celebration of Life Service at 1 PM. Burial will be at 2:30 in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville. express online condolences at www.williamsfuneral.net. Williams Funeral Home of Milledgevillle
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020