Services
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory - Heritage Memorial Park
1670 North Jefferson Street
Milledgeville, GA 31061
(478) 452-2148
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory - Heritage Memorial Park
1670 North Jefferson Street
Milledgeville, GA 31061
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory - Heritage Memorial Park
1670 North Jefferson Street
Milledgeville, GA 31061
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:30 PM
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Milledgeville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zack Stringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zack Stringer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zack Stringer Obituary
STRINGER, Zack On May 14, 1985 a boy named Zackary Winfield Stringer was born. On March 8, 2020 he lost his life. And oh what a life, what a man our Zack was. He is survived by his adoring parents: Cheri and Andrew, his big sisters: Ashlea and Claire, brothers: Ryan, Brent and Julian, his lifelong best friend Tim and the babies he loved so very passionately: Autumn, Saphire and Jaeden. With piercing blue eyes and a heart that was even bigger than his huge presence, Zack's impact went far and wide. Following in the steps of his great grandfather, our Zack bravely chose to serve his country and in that finding a band of Marine brothers so loyal and true. Serving two tours in Iraq, he gave years of his life sacrificing and surviving so that the people and places he loved so much would continue to be healthy, happy and safe. Zack lived life with a simple purpose, to love and be loved. His burly contagious laugh could heal any sadness. His hugs, like him, were larger than life. Zack leaves behind a legacy of love that will continue to be inspired in his name and a tribe of people that are forever changed because of him. A Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, from 12 to 1 PM, in Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville with a Celebration of Life Service at 1 PM. Burial will be at 2:30 in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville. express online condolences at www.williamsfuneral.net. Williams Funeral Home of Milledgevillle
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home & Crematory - Heritage Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -