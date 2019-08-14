|
NAJAK, Dr. Zeba Dhalla On August 8th, 2019, Dr. Zeba Najak passed away in the comfort of her own her home in Athens, Georgia, after a brief illness, with family at her side. Dr. Najak was born in Mombasa, Kenya, immigrating to Uganda with her family in 1963. She graduated from Makerere University Medical School in Kampala, Uganda in 1971, just before fleeing the country for Canada while tanks were rolling in the streets under the presidency of Idi Amin. She completed her training in Pediatrics and Neonatology in Canada and the United States. In 1979, she joined the neonatology faculty at Emory University School of Medicine, subsequently practicing neonatology in metro Atlanta, Wilmington, NC and Athens, GA. She was loved by the families of her patients and by the staff and colleagues with whom she worked. Beyond medicine, Zeba had an active social life. She loved her extended family living in Canada and the UK. She was an avid and excellent tennis player. She captained her Athens 65+ USTA tennis team to the National Tennis Championships in Arizona in January 2018. It was on the tennis court that she met the man she married, Bill Norris, in 1989. They enjoyed 30 years of life together traveling, boating, and enjoying friends, family and their vacation home in Holden Beach, NC before Bill passed away earlier this year. Zeba was a woman who was full of joy and courage. Her many friends and family members will miss her greatly. A memorial service will be held at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home (West) at 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road in Watkinsville, GA 30677 on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Aga Khan Foundation USA will be appreciated. https://www.akfusa/get-involved/donate Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 14, 2019