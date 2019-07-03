REID, Zelda Harriett Frye "Mimi" Zelda "Mimi" Harriett Frye Reid died peacefully on July 1, 2019 at Pebblebrook Memory Care, a caring community in Park Springs, Stone Mountain, GA. She was 91. She was born in Atlanta, GA on July 29, 1927 to Harry and Lodene Frye and lived in the Atlanta area her entire life. She graduated from West Fulton High School. She was married to Paul Reid of Atlanta from 1947 until his death in 1975. She was employed by the Internal Revenue Service from 1963 until her retirement in 1992. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, her beloved husband, Paul and her son, Stephen Wayne Reid. She will always be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a bright shining light to her many friends. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Reid Jones (Dean) of Decatur, GA, her adored grandchildren, Robyn Shawn Kinney (Jill Bartnick) of Decatur, GA, Dana Kinney McClain (Justin) of Cartersville, GA, Drew Reid Kinney (Meredith) of Atlanta, GA and her 5 great grandchildren: Sydney Grace McClain, Keegan McClain, Julia McClain, McKay Kinney and Fletcher Kinney. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA. Funeral arrangements are provided by A.S. Turner and Sons in Decatur. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 3, 2019