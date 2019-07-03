Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Tucker, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zelda REID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelda REID


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zelda REID Obituary
REID, Zelda Harriett Frye "Mimi" Zelda "Mimi" Harriett Frye Reid died peacefully on July 1, 2019 at Pebblebrook Memory Care, a caring community in Park Springs, Stone Mountain, GA. She was 91. She was born in Atlanta, GA on July 29, 1927 to Harry and Lodene Frye and lived in the Atlanta area her entire life. She graduated from West Fulton High School. She was married to Paul Reid of Atlanta from 1947 until his death in 1975. She was employed by the Internal Revenue Service from 1963 until her retirement in 1992. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, her beloved husband, Paul and her son, Stephen Wayne Reid. She will always be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a bright shining light to her many friends. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Reid Jones (Dean) of Decatur, GA, her adored grandchildren, Robyn Shawn Kinney (Jill Bartnick) of Decatur, GA, Dana Kinney McClain (Justin) of Cartersville, GA, Drew Reid Kinney (Meredith) of Atlanta, GA and her 5 great grandchildren: Sydney Grace McClain, Keegan McClain, Julia McClain, McKay Kinney and Fletcher Kinney. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA. Funeral arrangements are provided by A.S. Turner and Sons in Decatur.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now